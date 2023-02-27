Fatal crash leads to DUI arrest in Cortland

CORTLAND (WBNG) -- On Saturday, Feb. 25, Cortland City Police patrols responded to a fatal car accident around 7:15 a.m. in the seventy block of Homer Ave.

Cortland Police say it was a one-car motor vehicle accident into a utility pole.

According to police, one adult female who was a backseat passenger died in this accident. Another adult male and female were taken to Upstate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The police said the driver, 49-year-old Ergardo Rosario, complained of chest pains and was treated at Cortland Hospital.

Through investigation and a Drug Recognition Expert Evaluation, the police determined that Rosario was driving while under the influence of drugs.

Rosario was arrested under the charges of:

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (Class B Felony)

Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd degree (Class D felony)

Reckless Endangerment 2nd (Class A Misdemeanor)

Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by drugs (Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (V&T Misdemeanor)

Speed not reasonable and Prudent (V&T Violation)

Rosario was arraigned in Cortland City Court and sent to Cortland County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in city court on March 15, 2023.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. The Cortland City Police are being assisted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department, the New York State Police, and the Cortland County District Attorney’s Office.

