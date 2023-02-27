Snow arrives this evening!

WINTER STORM WARNING for Otsego, Delaware, Sullivan and Wayne Counties from 6 PM Monday until 7 PM Tuesday.

Winther Weather Advisory for Bradford, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 6 PM Monday until 1 PM Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Chenango, Cortland and Susquehanna Counties from 6 PM Monday until 7 PM Tuesday.

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. High 4036 (34-38) Wind N becoming SE 3-8 mph

A low to our west will give us cloudy skies Monday. Mixed precipitation, mainly snow moves in late afternoon, early evening.

Snow, heavy at times continues Monday night. Snow tapers to snow showers Tuesday. Some snow showers linger Tuesday night.

Another low will approach Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll be mild, so we’ll have rain showers.

A stronger low moves in Friday and into Saturday with another round of snow, ice and rain.

