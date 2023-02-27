Winter storm impacts us tonight

Tonight: Snow; heavy at times. Total snow by morning: 3-7″. Elevation will play a role, too. Low: 25-30

Tuesday: 900% chance of snow showers early tapers to 40% in the afternoon. Additional accumulations: Tr-2″. High: 33-38

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds. Low: 17-23

Forecast Discussion:

Snow will be steady to heavy at times tonight. Snowfall rates could reach 1.5″/hr in the heaviest snow. Travel will become slippery and the morning commute will be slick in areas that see the heaviest snow.

Please see the WBNG forecast video with this article to see the expected snowfall contour map for our area.

Some mixing could develop near and west of I81 toward morning, but no significant icing is expected. The storm moves away Tuesday with slowly improving weather and road conditions.

A few rain or snow showers are possible Wednesday.

Another storm arrives Friday. This one could also bring some rain, snow and wintry mix depending on the exact path. This storm needs to be monitored carefully for impacts heading into the start of the weekend.

