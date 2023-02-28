3 accused of letting 2-year-old child near drugs

(Envato)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Three people from Sidney were indicted on child endangerment charges, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to a press release, Thomas J. Wright; 36, Antonio S. Escobar-Boria; 31 and Alex J. Tefft; 28, were indicted by the Delaware County Grand Jury on Feb. 23 in an eight-count indictment.

The district attorney’s office said Wright is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, a class A-2 felony and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony. He is alleged to have possessed more than two ounces of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it at 62 East Main St. in Sidney on Sept. 14, 2022.

However, for all three of the defendants, the office said they are accused of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the office, an indictment says the three of them acted recklessly and with a depraved indifference to human life. Specifically, the office said the three allowed a two-year-old to be around the drugs at 62 East Main St.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 2,200 customers without power around Southern Tier
Fatal crash leads to DUI arrest in Cortland
Crews battle blaze in Hancock
Minor injuries after building fire in Hancock
Binghamton to inspect at least 28 railroad bridges across the city
Crews battle barn fire in Susquehanna County, Pa.
Local crews battle barn fire in Susquehanna County, PA

Latest News

Sullivan County man indicted on rape, sex abuse charges
Excellus gives Binghamton University grant for speech and language therapy services
Excellus gives Binghamton University grant for speech and language therapy services
Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrates $400,000 given away: An update from recipients Stachestrong...
Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrates $400,000 given away: An update from recipients Stachestrong and the Campville Fire Dept.
Change Makers: Black cannabis dispensary owner looks to help community through social entrepenuership