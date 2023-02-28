3 accused of letting 2-year-old child near drugs

(WBNG) -- Three people from Sidney were indicted on child endangerment charges, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to a press release, Thomas J. Wright; 36, Antonio S. Escobar-Boria; 31 and Alex J. Tefft; 28, were indicted by the Delaware County Grand Jury on Feb. 23 in an eight-count indictment.

The district attorney’s office said Wright is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, a class A-2 felony and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony. He is alleged to have possessed more than two ounces of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it at 62 East Main St. in Sidney on Sept. 14, 2022.

However, for all three of the defendants, the office said they are accused of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the office, an indictment says the three of them acted recklessly and with a depraved indifference to human life. Specifically, the office said the three allowed a two-year-old to be around the drugs at 62 East Main St.

