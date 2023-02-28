CHOW prepares for SNAP benefits funding cuts

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Starting on March 1, SNAP benefits recipients around the country will see a reduction in benefits as SNAP emergency allotment funding is coming to an end nationwide.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the government worked to enhance benefits across the board in order to help people across the nation. And a huge part of that help was the amount of money those with food insecurities received.

Director of CHOW at the Broome County Council of Churches Les Aylesworth said he knew these funds had to be reduced but the big question was when.

Aylesworth said, now with inflation and supply chain issues continue helping drive inflation, the timing is unfortunate because people are stuck in a situation where food costs way more than it used to, and now, they’re getting a lot less aid than what they are used to.

He also said, at CHOW, they are making sure everything is fully stocked because they are anticipating more people will be needing emergency food services.

Aylesworth said he is concerned about people exhausting their benefits faster than they already have.

