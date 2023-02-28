East Middle School students celebrate Black History Month

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Students at East Middle School celebrated Black History Month while paying tribute and learning about what they contributed to the United States.

A Binghamton University Graduate Assistant, Gia Greenidge, planned out the event because the students told her they wanted to learn about different cultures, and they wanted to dance.

At the event, students were able to learn about Historically Black Colleges, National Panhellenic Sororities and as well as fraternities. They even got to see members of Sigma Rho Gamma perform.

Students had been preparing for this moment for a month now and on Monday, Feb. 27th, 2023, they got to showcase their talents.

