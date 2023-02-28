Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan to run for Broome County District Attorney

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan, a Democrat, is running for Broome County District Attorney.

That’s according to Broome County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Barbara Fiala.

“We’re excited about his candidacy,” said Fiala. “We’re going to help him in any way possible.”

Incumbent District Attorney Michael Korchak and defense attorney Paul Battisti have also announced campaigns for District Attorney. They are both Republicans.

Ryan was Binghamton’s mayor from 2006 to 2013. He also ran for Broome County Sheriff unsuccessfully.

