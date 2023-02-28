Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan to run for Broome County District Attorney

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan, a Democrat, is running for Broome County District Attorney.

That’s according to Broome County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Barbara Fiala.

“We’re excited about his candidacy,” said Fiala. “We’re going to help him in any way possible.”

Incumbent District Attorney Michael Korchak and defense attorney Paul Battisti have also announced campaigns for District Attorney. They are both Republicans.

Ryan was Binghamton’s mayor from 2006 to 2013. He also ran for Broome County Sheriff unsuccessfully.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 2,200 customers without power around Southern Tier
Fatal crash leads to DUI arrest in Cortland
Crews battle blaze in Hancock
Minor injuries after building fire in Hancock
Crews battle barn fire in Susquehanna County, Pa.
Local crews battle barn fire in Susquehanna County, PA
Binghamton to inspect at least 28 railroad bridges across the city

Latest News

The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
Broome County Executive Jason Garnar delivers 2023 State of the County address
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
HB 1133 would have redefined carbon, so that it was not a "common carrier", making the carbon...
Two bills aimed at protecting landowners from over-intrusion by carbon pipeline builders died today in a senate committee