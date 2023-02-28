Local crews battle barn fire in Susquehanna County, PA

Crews battle barn fire in Susquehanna County, Pa.
Crews battle barn fire in Susquehanna County, Pa.(Campville Fire Department)
By Scott Sasina
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- A large barn is in ruins after it caught fire Monday morning.

Around 9:30 am, the Campville Fire Department was called to help battle a barn fire on State Route 858 in Susquehanna County, Pa.

According to fire officials, a large storage barn and several antique tractors were destroyed in the blaze. There were no injuries and no animals were harmed.

Officials added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with us if any new information is released.

