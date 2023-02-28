Local glioblastoma brain cancer survivor shares her experience at Rotary Club

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Suzanne Clark is a six-year glioblastoma brain cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with this rare type of cancer in 2017 and was initially told she had 14 months to live.

However, six years later, she said she will never be fully cancer-free and has to get MRIs every three months, but she is staying positive. She was told that only five% survive this type of cancer when she was diagnosed.

Clark has been a member of the Binghamton Rotary Club for more than 20 years. She served as its president from 2012 through 2013.

On Feb. 28, Clark shared her remarkable and courageous story of beating glioblastoma brain cancer against all odds. As a six-year cancer survivor, her experience is an encouragement to anyone suffering from a life-threatening disease.

Her talk is titled “Survival Beyond Expectations Is Possible.” She shared with 12 News that one of the main points of her talk is about work/life balance and how that has helped her throughout her career in the hospitality industry.

Clark worked in the hospitality industry for more than 30 years in hotels and restaurants. She is a co-owner of Terra Cotta Catering and South City Publick House in Binghamton.

