Man faces multiple charges after stolen vehicle pursuit

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael R. Kimball for a speeding stolen vehicle pursuit led by deputies on Feb. 26.

The sheriff’s office said that while on patrol in the Town of Dickinson, the deputies joined in a vehicular pursuit with a stolen Chevrolet Silverado which was first initiated by Binghamton Police.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kimball ignored the lights and sirens of patrol cars from three separate agencies and led police on a northbound pursuit on Chenango Street before colliding with a pickup truck that was partially blocking the roadway.

The pickup truck was placed on the road by a man who, the sheriff’s office noted, was a family member of the stolen Silverado, in an attempt to stop the driver from fleeing.

After the collision, the family member of the owner of the truck and the stolen Silverado got into a brief scuffle with Kimball on the driver’s side of the Silverado while trying to stop it. Kimball reversed the stolen Silverado, dragged the family member along the pavement, and collided a second time with the other pickup truck before speeding off northbound on Chenango Street, the office said.

The sheriff’s office said the family member received minor injuries but declined medical attention.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuit continued as Kimball fled police, speeding down Beacon Street, Kirkwood Avenue, Rochelle Road and Dickinson Avenue before driving off the road onto a dirt path where the chase eventually ended.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it was the first on the scene and brought Kimball into custody without any further incident.

As a result deputies charged Kimball with:

Criminal Possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class E felony

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless endangerment in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor

The sheriff’s office said that Kimball was also issued traffic tickets for reckless driving, failure to stop at stop signs, ignoring traffic lights, speeding, an expired vehicle inspection, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

Kimball was issued three appearance tickets and 19 traffic tickets before being transported to Binghamton Police to face separate charges, the sheriff’s office noted.

