Man faces multiple charges after stolen vehicle pursuit

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael R. Kimball for a speeding stolen vehicle pursuit led by deputies on Feb. 26.

The sheriff’s office said that while on patrol in the Town of Dickinson, the deputies joined in a vehicular pursuit with a stolen Chevrolet Silverado which was first initiated by Binghamton Police.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kimball ignored the lights and sirens of patrol cars from three separate agencies and led police on a northbound pursuit on Chenango Street before colliding with a pickup truck that was partially blocking the roadway.

The pickup truck was placed on the road by a man who, the sheriff’s office noted, was a family member of the stolen Silverado, in an attempt to stop the driver from fleeing.

After the collision, the family member of the owner of the truck and the stolen Silverado got into a brief scuffle with Kimball on the driver’s side of the Silverado while trying to stop it. Kimball reversed the stolen Silverado, dragged the family member along the pavement, and collided a second time with the other pickup truck before speeding off northbound on Chenango Street, the office said.

The sheriff’s office said the family member received minor injuries but declined medical attention.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuit continued as Kimball fled police, speeding down Beacon Street, Kirkwood Avenue, Rochelle Road and Dickinson Avenue before driving off the road onto a dirt path where the chase eventually ended.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it was the first on the scene and brought Kimball into custody without any further incident.

As a result deputies charged Kimball with:

  • Criminal Possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class E felony
  • Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor
  • Reckless endangerment in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor

The sheriff’s office said that Kimball was also issued traffic tickets for reckless driving, failure to stop at stop signs, ignoring traffic lights, speeding, an expired vehicle inspection, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

Kimball was issued three appearance tickets and 19 traffic tickets before being transported to Binghamton Police to face separate charges, the sheriff’s office noted.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 2,200 customers without power around Southern Tier
Fatal crash leads to DUI arrest in Cortland
Crews battle blaze in Hancock
Minor injuries after building fire in Hancock
Crews battle barn fire in Susquehanna County, Pa.
Local crews battle barn fire in Susquehanna County, PA
Binghamton to inspect at least 28 railroad bridges across the city

Latest News

3 accused of letting 2-year-old child near drugs
Sullivan County man indicted on rape, sex abuse charges
Excellus gives Binghamton University grant for speech and language therapy services
Excellus gives Binghamton University grant for speech and language therapy services
Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrates $400,000 given away: An update from recipients Stachestrong...
Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrates $400,000 given away: An update from recipients Stachestrong and the Campville Fire Dept.