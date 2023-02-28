Minor injuries after building fire in Hancock

Village of Hancock (WBNG) -- A large building is scorched after flames broke out in it early Monday morning.

According to the Hancock Fire Department, at around 1:45 am crews were called to reports of a building fire in the Village of Hancock.

The fire was under control in about 3 hours and fire units left the scene at 9 am.

There were no injuries to the people who lived there, but two firefighters received minor injuries. They were treated at the scene.

Several different agencies around the area also responded, including Deposit Fire, East Branch Fire, and Northern Wayne Fire departments.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with us if any new information comes into our newsroom.

