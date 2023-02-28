A snowy commute

Another late week storm?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINTER STORM WARNING for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Wayne Counties until 7 PM Tuesday.

Winther Weather Advisory for Bradford, Tioga and Tompkins Counties until 1 PM Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Cortland and Susquehanna Counties until 7 PM Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow tapering to snow showers. There could be some mixed precipitation.

0-3″ 70% High 36 (34-38) Wind SE becoming W 10-20 mph

With a low near Buffalo and another off the Delmarva coast, we’ll start the day with snow. This will taper to snow showers

through the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight.

We’ll be warmer Wednesday and into Thursday. As another low approaches Wednesday, we’ll have some rain. This could mix with some

snow showers and a little ice. Thursday looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll have to pay close attention to Friday and Saturday. A stronger low will develop. This will give us snow to end the work

week and start the weekend. Some snow showers linger into Sunday.

