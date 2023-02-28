Some midweek rain and snow showers

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tonight: Mainly cloudy with some limited clearing possible. Low: 16-24

Wednesday: 40% chance of PM rain and snow showers. High: 37-44

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of a couple rain showers. Spotty wintry mix? Low: 32-36

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather builds in tonight with lows in the teens to mid 20s.

A weak warm front will nudge into the area Wednesday afternoon and a few rain or snow showers are possible. The chance of showers is 40%. Into the overnight some wintry mix showers or rain showers are also possible. Thursday looks quiet.

Another storm arrives Friday. This one will likely bring snow on the front side then as the storm moves northward a transition begins. Expect snow to become mixed with and change to sleet or freezing rain then rain. At this time, significant snowfall is not expected. This storm needs to be monitored carefully for impacts heading into the start of the weekend.

Saturday brings rain or snow showers with highs around 40. Sunday could bring a few flurries or snow showers but Monday and Tuesday are shaping up quiet right now.

