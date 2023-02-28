Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrates $400,000 given away: An update from recipients Stachestrong and the Campville Fire Dept.

(WBNG) -- Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrating $400,000 given through the organization.

The initiative began in 2019 in the Southern Tier and has since expanded to serve Central New York with a sister grant program named CNY Tuesdays.

In August 2020, Stachestrong was the recipient of the $2,000 grant awarded through Southern Tier Tuesdays. Around the Tiers spoke with its President & Co-Founder Colin Gerner about the award and how it helped.

In January, the Campville Fire Department received $2,000 through the program. Though it has only been one month, Fire Chief Lee Dunham said his station has purchased important equipment thanks to the award.

Around the Tiers also spoke with past recipient YMCA of Broome County West Family Branch.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

