Sullivan County man indicted on rape, sex abuse charges

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DELHI (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced that 37-year-old, Bobby T. Smith, of Wurtsboro, NY was arraigned on Feb. 27 in Delaware County Court for indictments on rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree. Both charges are felonies.

The district attorney’s office said that Smith was alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion on May 18, 2021, in the Town of Hancock.

Smith was further alleged to have subjected the other individual to sexual contact, by touching her breasts, by forcible compulsion, said the district attorney’s office.

Smith pleaded not guilty to the charges. Acting County Court Judge Gary A. Ross remanded Smith to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail for $10,000 cash and $20,000 secured bond, said the district attorney’s office.

The case is scheduled for a conference on Mar. 6, 2023.

