7th warmest February in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It was a warm winter season, with average temperatures from December through February ranking as the third warmest on record. But just how warm was the month of February?

Using the data from the National Weather Service, which dates back to 1951, showed that this past month was the 7th warmest on record.

Of the 28 days, 22 days were above-average, with only 5 days below average and one day at the average temperature for the day.

(WBNG)

The picture above shows the difference between the average temperature of a given day and the departure from the 30-year climate average.

The month really only saw two very cold days, with those taking place on the 3rd and 4th, with departures 15 to 20 degrees below average. Besides those two days, the month was very mild, with multiple days double digits above average.

The average temperature for the month was 30.6 degrees, which was a little over 6 degrees over the year-to-year average.

The mild air is looking less likely to remain for March, as the Climate Prediction Center is showing a slight chance of below-average temperatures in March.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.