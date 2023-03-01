Any clarity on the late week forecast?

By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers develop. Small chance of a few wintry mix showers east and southeast. Low: 31-36

Thursday: Partial sun. High: 40-45

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21-26

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 30s. Some showers are expected to develop and depending on temperatures a few fleeting, spotty, wintry mix showers are possible.

Another storm arrives Friday. This one will likely bring snow on the front side then as the storm moves northward a transition begins. Expect snow to become mixed with and change to sleet or freezing rain then possibly even just rain. This storm needs to be monitored carefully for impacts heading into the start of the weekend. Confidence is very high in a storm impacting us, but exact detail confidence is extremely low.

Saturday brings some occasional, scattered rain or snow showers with highs around 40. Sunday could bring a few flurries or snow showers but Monday and Tuesday are shaping up quiet right now.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 2,200 customers without power around Southern Tier
Woman arrested for promoting prison contraband
Man faces multiple charges after stolen vehicle pursuit
David Lindsey, father of Cheri Lindsey, passes away
Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan to run for Broome County District Attorney

Latest News

Could be rain, snow, or a mix.
Any clarity on late week storm?
wbng
More wintry weather
Unsettled weather
More wintry weather
ANOTHER SNOW/ICE/RAIN MAKER
Some midweek rain and snow showers