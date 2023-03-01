Any clarity on the late week forecast?

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers develop. Small chance of a few wintry mix showers east and southeast. Low: 31-36

Thursday: Partial sun. High: 40-45

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21-26

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 30s. Some showers are expected to develop and depending on temperatures a few fleeting, spotty, wintry mix showers are possible.

Another storm arrives Friday. This one will likely bring snow on the front side then as the storm moves northward a transition begins. Expect snow to become mixed with and change to sleet or freezing rain then possibly even just rain. This storm needs to be monitored carefully for impacts heading into the start of the weekend. Confidence is very high in a storm impacting us, but exact detail confidence is extremely low.

Saturday brings some occasional, scattered rain or snow showers with highs around 40. Sunday could bring a few flurries or snow showers but Monday and Tuesday are shaping up quiet right now.

