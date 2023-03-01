Binghamton raises ‘women’s history’ flag at city hall

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- March is Women’s History Month and Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined the Broome County Status of Women Council and elected officials for a flag-raising ceremony to begin the month.

Mayor Kraham said this month is the time to focus on historic contributions that have been made by women to Binghamton.

“Women of every race, class and ethnic background have made historic contributions to the growth and strength of our city in countless recorded and unrecorded ways,” said Kraham. “Binghamton women have played and continue to play critical economic, social and cultural roles in every sphere of the city.”

Broome County Status of Women Council is an organization that responds to and promotes the status of women in Broome County. Organization President Heather Misha said this year’s theme for Women’s History Month is “Women who tell their stories.”

“The theme recognizes women past and present who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling including print, radio, TV, stage, blogs, podcasts, news and social media,” said Misha.

