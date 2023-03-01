Broome County Health Department announces request for proposal for opioid settlement funding

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the health department will now accept requests for proposals, also known as RFP, for Opioid Settlement Funding.

The department said the settlement funds represent an opportunity to address substance-use disorders and overdoses in different ways.

Up to $100,000 will be awarded to community-based organizations, nonprofits, municipalities and businesses to help address overdoses and substance-use disorders in the community.

The health department said Broome County was one of the first to sign onto to the New York State Attorney General’s 2019 lawsuit against large pharmaceutical manufacturers which contributed to the nation’s overdose epidemic.

The department said a settlement was reached and Broome County will receive more than $4 million which will be paid out over several years.

“So far in 2023, we’ve already seen seven suspected fatal overdoses and 50 suspected non-fatal overdoses,” said Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator Marissa Knapp. “All of these lives have value and meaning and although we can not bring them back or the thousands of others that we lost before them, I am hopeful that the settlement funds will help create innovative and meaningful projects in our community to decrease overdoses and ultimately save lives.”

Applications are open until April 12.

