David Lindsey, father of Cheri Lindsey, passes away

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 28, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The father of Cheri Lindsey, David Lindsey, has died.

That’s according to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, who wrote on his Facebook page that he was saddened to hear of his passing.

David Lindsey was a community activist for the rights of victims of violent crime after his daughter, Cheri, died in 1984.

On March 26 that year, Cheri was raped and murdered while working her newspaper route on Sturges Street in Binghamton. She was 12-years-old.

Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park is named in her honor.

In April 2022, David Lindsey told Around the Tiers that the park was a great way to preserve Cheri’s legacy in the community.

