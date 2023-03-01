McGirk’s Irish Pub prepares for ‘busy’ Parade Day weekend

CHENANGO (WBNG) - Saturday marks another year of the Binghamton St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

McGirk’s Irish Pub, which is located just north of Binghamton in the Town of Chenango, is prepping for one of its biggest weekends of the year.

The pub plans to have a variety of foods available to the public Saturday as well as live music for friends and families celebrating the shamrock month.

“For Parade Day and St. Patrick’s Day we are getting ready, we are doing a lot of slow roasting of corn beef and we’ll have ham,” said McGirk’s Irish Pub Owner Megan Ward.

“We have the cabbage with it as well in addition to some of our other regular menu items like our traditional egg rolls and buffalo chicken,” said Ward. “The Irish egg rolls which we call ‘Parade Day egg rolls.’”

As far as what it takes to prepare for the big weekend, the kitchen at McGirk’s knows it has its work cut out for them.

“We definitely have to do a lot of food prep,” said Kitchen/General Manager Joseph Meattey.

Ward said that the restaurant usually gets crowded fairly quickly, but that there will be extra seating located in their banquet room along with entertainment.

McGirk’s opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will be serving food until 10 p.m. that night with the bar closing at 2 a.m. the following morning.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.