More wintry weather

By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain showers. There could be some snow showers and ice. 0-.10″ rain 40% High 42 (38-44) Wind SE 10-15 mph

We’ll be warmer Wednesday and into Thursday. As another low approaches Wednesday, we’ll have some rain. This could mix with some

snow showers and a little ice. There will be rain showers, along with some snow showers Wednesday night.

Thursday looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy Thursday night.

We’re still paying close attention to Friday and Saturday. A stronger low will develop. This will give us rain, snow and ice

to end the work week and start the weekend.

Some snow showers linger into Sunday. Cool, seasonable Monday and Tuesday.

