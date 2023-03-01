New York senators introduce bill to close funding gap in World Trade Center Health Program

NEW YORK (WBNG) - A new bill to close the funding gap in the World Trade Center Health Program was introduced Tuesday morning.

The bill is designed to be a bipartisan initiative that continues to help those whose lives were affected by the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Despite $1 billion going to the program in the previous year, the program excluded many responders from the Pentagon and Shanksville plane crashes.

“We’re standing together today to bring attention to a grave issue,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Twenty-one. Twenty-One years after the darkest day in our nation’s history many are still getting sick from the dust, the air, the poisons that spewed when those planes crashed across the country,” said Schumer.

Conditions such as cancer, asthma, and other respiratory issues have been prevalent for many first responders that responded to the tragedies over the past two decades.

“Today more people have died from 9/11 conditions than died on the day of the attacks,” New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand noted.

Both senators were joined by a number of government officials, members representing the New York fire and police departments, as well as other 9/11 advocates and survivors.

