Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrates $400,000 given away: An update from ‘I Can Ride’

(WBNG) -- Southern Tier Tuesdays is celebrating $400,000 given through the organization.

The initiative began in 2019 in the Southern Tier and has since expanded to serve Central New York with a sister grant program named CNY Tuesdays.

In January 2022, the non-profit, “I Can Ride” was the recipient of a $2,000 grant awarded through Southern Tier Tuesdays. The non-profit offers special needs, at-risk community members and veterans with recreational and therapeutic-assisted equine activities.

Around Tiers has also highlighted past recipients of grants from Southern Tier Tuesdays, the YMCA of Broome County West Family Branch, Stachestrong and the Campville Fire Dept.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.