Student-interest projects highlighted at George F. Johnson’s ‘Festival of Learning’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- George F. Johnson Elementary School held its annual “Festival of Learning” event Wednesday.

At the event, students displayed a presentation about a topic they were interested in learning more about. Popular presentation topics included sports, animals, countries, science and history.

The festival took place in the school’s gymnasium in a science fair-style display of more than 100 projects. Throughout the day, students came in and individually presented their projects to school district staff, parents and community members who posed as judges.

George F. Johnson Principal Mary Kay Ryan said the interviews with the judges help students to learn communication and presentation skills.

“They have to not just show their learning on a board they have to communicate and explain what it is about the project that they found interesting and what they learned,” explained Ryan.

Ryan said her favorite part of the event is the students are able to choose whatever topic interests them.

“When you have high-interest students are going to do a lot of deeper learning,” said Ryan. “The commitment that they have to their projects is seen because it is something that they found fun and interesting.”

Fourth Grader Julianna Azzarella chose one of the most popular topics among students to learn about, the Titanic. She said she chose the topic because learning about the past excites her.

“My favorite subject is history and I was really curious to learn more about it,” said Julianna.

Thursday night will be the festival’s “Family Night” where the families of students are invited to come in to take a look at the student’s hard work.

