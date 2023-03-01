Truth Pharm offers “Community Art Hours”

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Due to the Feb. 23 snow day, many places were shut down. However, over at Truth Pharm along Binghamton’s Pine Street, the doors remained open to locals for ‘Community Art Hours.’

“Truth Pharm’s mission, kind of broadly, is to provide resources, education, and advocacy to reduce the harms of substance abuse,” said Community Arts Liaison Mia Hause with Truth Pharm. “This program specifically is open to our typical community people who are affected by substance use and their loved ones, but also to a broader community of anyone who is interested.”

When it came to Tuesday’s session, attendees were able to come and go as they needed from 3-7 p.m. to create their own piece of art.

“Every week we have a set project, so right now people are out there doing still life,” said Hause. “People are welcome to work on that or work on any other kind of art project they would like.”

Each visit has a different experience, such as assembling a collage, printmaking techniques, general crafts, and fine art projects.

“We kind of developed this program for a few reasons,” said Hause. “One of the main reasons is that we found, especially with previous programs and events that we’ve held, that art making can be kind of a therapeutic process for people. It can be an outlet for people who are affected by grief. Also, we also kind of noticed a lack of really accessible opportunities to make art in the area.”

For those that use the sessions as a gateway to learning about resources or are in need of help in general, she described their office as a causal space.

“We’re trying to create a really warm and inviting environment here,” said Hause. “We have the door wide open, we’re usually playing music.”

When it comes to ‘Community Art Hours,’ they are held at 49 Pine St. in Binghamton on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 3-7 p.m.

To learn more about Truth Pharm and its resources, call 607-296-3016. They are available between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

