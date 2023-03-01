UMBC takes down Binghamton men’s basketball in regular season finale

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - UMBC pushed past Binghamton men’s basketball in overtime, 70-67, ending the Bearcats’ regular season with an 8-8 America East Conference record.

With the loss, BU slipped into a three-way tie for fourth place in the final standings and will now head to UMBC for a quarterfinal matchup between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds Saturday afternoon in Baltimore. It marks the Bearcats’ highest conference finish since the 2008-09 team tied for first before winning the tournament title.

Despite trailing for most of regulation, Binghamton led 62-59 with 23 seconds left and still had two cracks to win the game in the closing seconds. But a potential winning layup with one second left was blocked to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, BU missed eight of nine shots, allowing UMBC to grab the lead. Down 70-67 with the ball after a pair of Retrievers free throws, BU had two 3-point attempts in the final five seconds but couldn’t convert.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.