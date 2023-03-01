William Mattar to offer Uber Ride Discount Vouchers for St. Patrick’ Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Don’t want to be hurt in a car? Call William Mattar!

William Mattar law offices began its “William Mattar Safe Ride Home 4 St. Patrick’s Day” campaign Wednesday. From March 1 through March 16, William Mattar will use its communication platforms to shine a light on the risks associated with impaired driving.

The law office said it will be giving away Uber Ride Discount Vouchers to the first 1,000 people who register.

“Our hope is that by running Uber Ride Discount Voucher giveaways we will encourage people to create safe traveling plans for their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” said Attorney William Mattar.

To register, you must be a New York State resident and at least 21-years-old. You can register here.

