Windsor school win Magna Award Grand Prize for agriculture pathway

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Windsor Central School District has been awarded the National School Boards Association’s Grand Prize Magna Award.

It was awarded for the district’s agriculture pathway. The district said it is the only nation with fewer than 5,000 students to win the award. There are also awards for districts with less than 10,000 and 20,000 students.

The pathway is a K-12 agricultural curriculum with a garden or greenhouse to be used for educational purposes. There are also an aquaculture lab, an aeroponic tower garden, beehives, a livestock barn and a chicken coop exclusive to the high school.

“We are thrilled to receive the Grand Prize Magna Award from the National School Boards Association,” said Windsor CSD Superintendant Dr. Jason Andrews. “The vision of our staff and enthusiasm of our students and community has not only led to the expansion of our Agriculture program but also allowed the district to increase the number of experiential learning opportunities we can offer our students.”

“We’ve had an outpouring of support from our community, from buying our eggs and honey to letting us borrow equipment, or providing mentorship to our students. Our kids are finding a niche they didn’t know they loved, whether its welding, plant science, or livestock management,” said Windsor Central High School Agriculture Teacher Tina Miner-James.

For its agriculture program, the Windsor School District said its in the process of buying cows that students in the high school will help raise to provide beef to the high school cafeteria.

