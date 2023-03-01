Woman arrested for promoting prison contraband

(WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a class D felony.

The sheriff’s office said 31-year-old Nichole M. Paul of Elmira Heights was booked into the Chemung County Jail on Aug. 10, 2022, for unrelated charges. The office said Paul was warned during the booking process of entering the facility with contraband and given the opportunity to place any contraband she may have into an amnesty container. Paul declined the offer, the office said.

The sheriff’s office found Paul to have a tan-powder substance when she was searched. The substance was seized and sent to a crime laboratory for analysis. Paul was released from jail while the analysis was being conducted.

On Oct. 24, 2022, the results of the analysis were completed and the substance turned out to be a heroin and fentanyl combination. The investigation was presented to a Chemung County Grand Jury for Indictment.

Paul was indicted on the contraband charge and a warrant of arrest was issued. She is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charge.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.