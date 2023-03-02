3 people arrested in drug sweep at Broome County Correctional Facility

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Three people were arrested on contraband and drugs charges in an investigation at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, along with officers from the Vestal, Binghamton and Johnson City police departments searched two housing pods for narcotics and contraband on their person and in their cells.

Law enforcement recovered 7.6 grams of crack cocaine, 11.9 grams of synthetic cannabinoid K2 and various full and partial suboxone strips.

As a result of the investigation, the sheriff’s office charged the following suspects:

Dreyshawn McDonald, 36, of Binghamton (who is currently incarcerated on a charge of strangulation in the second degree, a class D felony) Promoting prison contraband in the first degree a class D felony Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony

Ryan Carney, 41, of Endicott (who is currently incarcerated due to a parole violation related to additional felony narcotic charges) Promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a Class D felony Promoting prison contraband in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

Paul Reed, 35, of Endicott (who is currently incarcerated on felony drug and weapons charges) Promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a class D felony



In total, the sheriff’s office’s multiple investigations into smuggled contraband into the facility have resulted in nine arrests since the beginning of 2023.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said the office plans to increase the number of investigators at the jail and add a full-time K9 unit to the Corrections Investigation Unit. That K9 would be trained on detecting narcotics, conducting regular searches in the facility and be present at visitation hours to identify potential smuggling efforts from outside visitors or staff.

