American Red Cross blood donation opportunities

(WBNG) -- In efforts to prevent a national blood shortage, the American Red Cross is asking the public for help when it comes to giving blood.

Here is a list of the upcoming local blood donation opportunities for the month of March:

BROOME COUNTY

Binghamton

3/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 1606 State Route 12

3/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Binghamton University Old Union, 511 West Drive, Union Hall/Mandella Room

3/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chenango Bridge UMC, 740 River Rd

3/10/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street

3/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard United Methodist Church, 113 Grand Boulevard

3/14/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., SUNY Broome SC Bldg., 907 Upper Front St

3/27/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Binghamton University Old Union, 511 West Drive, Union Hall/Mandella Room

3/30/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., UHS Binghamton General Hospital, 10-42 Mitchell Avenue

Conklin

3/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Floyd L. Maines Community Center, 956 Conklin Road

Endicott

3/4/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave

Endwell

3/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, 711 Farm to Market Road

Glen Aubrey

3/24/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Aubrey Fire Company, 32 Octagon Street

Johnson City

3/3/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

3/10/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

3/17/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

3/24/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

3/31/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

Kirkwood

3/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Binghamton Elks Lodge, 1 Trim Street

Vestal

3/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2071 Vestal Parkway West

3/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridgewater Church Vestal, 2101 Owego Rd

Whitney Point

3/17/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Whitney Point United Methodist Church, 7311 Collins St.

CHENANGO COUNTY

Bainbridge

3/10/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bainbridge Guilford High School, 18 Juliand St

Greene

3/15/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1180 State Highway 206

Norwich

3/17/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Broad Street Methodist Church, 74 North Broad Street

3/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Guernsey Memorial Library, 3 Court Street

Oxford

3/11/2023: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 South Washington Street

Sherburne

3/29/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sherburne Earlville High School, 13 School Street

CORTLAND COUNTY

Cortland

3/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA of Cortland, 14 Clayton Ave

3/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., State University of New York, SUNY Cortland - Corey Union

3/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Port Watson Mini Conference Center, 131 Port Watson Street

3/9/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Cortlandville Fire Department, 999 State Route 13

3/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary’s Church, 44 North Main St

Homer

3/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CNY Living History Museum, 4386 US Route 11

3/28/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., CNY Living History Museum, 4386 US Route 11

Marathon

3/14/2023: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Marathon High School, 12 E. Main St

TIOGA COUNTY

Apalachin

3/31/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apalachin Fire Department, Apalachin Fire Department, 230 Pennsylvania Ave

Candor

3/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Candor Emergency Medical Services, 58 Main Street

Nichols

3/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tioga Downs, 2384 W River Road, PO Box 509

Owego

3/7/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Owego Elks Club, Owego Elks Club, 223 Front Street

3/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hallow Road

3/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 430 Montrose Turnpike

Waverly

3/30/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street

TOMPKINS COUNTY

Dryden

3/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road

3/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dryden Fire Department, 26 North Street

Ithaca

3/2/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ithaca College Campus Center, 953 Danby Rd

3/6/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southside Community Center, 305 S Plain Street

3/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vineyard Church of Ithaca, 23 Cinema Drive

3/10/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Robert Purcell Community Center, Cornell University, 107 Jessup Rd.

3/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vineyard Church of Ithaca, 23 Cinema Drive

3/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tompkins County Library, 101 E Green Street

3/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora Street

3/21/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Enfield Fire Department, 172 Enfield Main Rd

3/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robert Purcell Community Center, Cornell University, 107 Jessup Rd.

3/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Danby Fire Department, 1780 Danby Road

3/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora Street

3/30/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Robert Purcell Community Center, Cornell University, 107 Jessup Rd.

Lansing

3/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lansing United Methodist Church, 32 Brickyard Rd

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY

Harford

3/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harford Volunteer Fire Company, Fair Hill Road

Montrose

3/14/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Montrose VFW Post 5642, 16972 STATE ROUTE 706

New Milford

3/16/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1148 Main Street

Thompson

3/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Thompson Hose Company, 53 Water St

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card.

Those wishing to participate in Red Cross Month can visit redcross.org to offer financial support, make an appointment to give blood or platelets, become a volunteer, or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.

