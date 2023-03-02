American Red Cross blood donation opportunities

(Vitalant)
By Luke Meade
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- In efforts to prevent a national blood shortage, the American Red Cross is asking the public for help when it comes to giving blood.

Here is a list of the upcoming local blood donation opportunities for the month of March:

BROOME COUNTY

Binghamton

  • 3/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 1606 State Route 12
  • 3/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Binghamton University Old Union, 511 West Drive, Union Hall/Mandella Room
  • 3/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chenango Bridge UMC, 740 River Rd
  • 3/10/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street
  • 3/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard United Methodist Church, 113 Grand Boulevard
  • 3/14/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., SUNY Broome SC Bldg., 907 Upper Front St
  • 3/27/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Binghamton University Old Union, 511 West Drive, Union Hall/Mandella Room
  • 3/30/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., UHS Binghamton General Hospital, 10-42 Mitchell Avenue

Conklin

  • 3/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Floyd L. Maines Community Center, 956 Conklin Road

Endicott

  • 3/4/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave

Endwell

  • 3/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, 711 Farm to Market Road

Glen Aubrey

  • 3/24/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Aubrey Fire Company, 32 Octagon Street

Johnson City

  • 3/3/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive
  • 3/10/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive
  • 3/17/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive
  • 3/24/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive
  • 3/31/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

Kirkwood

  • 3/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Binghamton Elks Lodge, 1 Trim Street

Vestal

  • 3/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2071 Vestal Parkway West
  • 3/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridgewater Church Vestal, 2101 Owego Rd

Whitney Point

  • 3/17/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Whitney Point United Methodist Church, 7311 Collins St.

CHENANGO COUNTY

Bainbridge

  • 3/10/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bainbridge Guilford High School, 18 Juliand St

Greene

  • 3/15/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1180 State Highway 206

Norwich

  • 3/17/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Broad Street Methodist Church, 74 North Broad Street
  • 3/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Guernsey Memorial Library, 3 Court Street

Oxford

  • 3/11/2023: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 South Washington Street

Sherburne

  • 3/29/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sherburne Earlville High School, 13 School Street

CORTLAND COUNTY

Cortland

  • 3/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA of Cortland, 14 Clayton Ave
  • 3/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., State University of New York, SUNY Cortland - Corey Union
  • 3/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Port Watson Mini Conference Center, 131 Port Watson Street
  • 3/9/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Cortlandville Fire Department, 999 State Route 13
  • 3/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary’s Church, 44 North Main St

Homer

  • 3/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., CNY Living History Museum, 4386 US Route 11
  • 3/28/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., CNY Living History Museum, 4386 US Route 11

Marathon

  • 3/14/2023: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Marathon High School, 12 E. Main St

TIOGA COUNTY

Apalachin

  • 3/31/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apalachin Fire Department, Apalachin Fire Department, 230 Pennsylvania Ave

Candor

  • 3/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Candor Emergency Medical Services, 58 Main Street

Nichols

  • 3/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tioga Downs, 2384 W River Road, PO Box 509

Owego

  • 3/7/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Owego Elks Club, Owego Elks Club, 223 Front Street
  • 3/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hallow Road
  • 3/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 430 Montrose Turnpike

Waverly

  • 3/30/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street

TOMPKINS COUNTY

Dryden

  • 3/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road
  • 3/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dryden Fire Department, 26 North Street

Ithaca

  • 3/2/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ithaca College Campus Center, 953 Danby Rd
  • 3/6/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southside Community Center, 305 S Plain Street
  • 3/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vineyard Church of Ithaca, 23 Cinema Drive
  • 3/10/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Robert Purcell Community Center, Cornell University, 107 Jessup Rd.
  • 3/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vineyard Church of Ithaca, 23 Cinema Drive
  • 3/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tompkins County Library, 101 E Green Street
  • 3/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora Street
  • 3/21/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Enfield Fire Department, 172 Enfield Main Rd
  • 3/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robert Purcell Community Center, Cornell University, 107 Jessup Rd.
  • 3/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Danby Fire Department, 1780 Danby Road
  • 3/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora Street
  • 3/30/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Robert Purcell Community Center, Cornell University, 107 Jessup Rd.

Lansing

  • 3/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lansing United Methodist Church, 32 Brickyard Rd

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY

Harford

  • 3/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harford Volunteer Fire Company, Fair Hill Road

Montrose

  • 3/14/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Montrose VFW Post 5642, 16972 STATE ROUTE 706

New Milford

  • 3/16/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1148 Main Street

Thompson

  • 3/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Thompson Hose Company, 53 Water St

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card.

Those wishing to participate in Red Cross Month can visit redcross.org to offer financial support, make an appointment to give blood or platelets, become a volunteer, or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for promoting prison contraband
More than 2,200 customers without power around Southern Tier
Man faces multiple charges after stolen vehicle pursuit
David Lindsey, father of Cheri Lindsey, passes away
Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan to run for Broome County District Attorney

Latest News

David Lindsey
David Lindsey
Student-interest projects highlighted at George F. Johnson’s ‘Festival of Learning’
Student-interest projects highlighted at George F. Johnson’s ‘Festival of Learning’
Binghamton raises ‘women’s history’ flag at city hall
Binghamton raises ‘women’s history’ flag at city hall
Binghamton raises ‘women’s history’ flag at city hall