Bronx woman convicted of burlgary in Binghamton

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Bronx woman in Broome County Court Thursday.

According to a news release, Farrah G. Singleton, 37, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree.

The office said Singleton admitted that she unlawfully entered an apartment at 226 Court St. in Binghamton and stole property from an acquaintance. This was on Sept. 1, 2021. She was identified on surveillance video and was later arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, by Binghamton Police.

She was previously convicted in Bronx County, of an undisclosed charge, and will serve two and a half to five years in prison. She will be sentenced on May 4.

“Broome County welcomes law-abiding citizens,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “If you come to our County to commit crimes, you will end up in prison.”

Binghamton Police investigated the case.

