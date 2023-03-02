Broome Co. Dems say Korchak met with them over possible endorsement, DA says he’ll accept any party’s support

(WBNG) -- Incumbent District Attorney Michael Korchak showed at least some interest in running as a Democrat in the 2023 race for Broome County District Attorney.

According to Broome County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Barbara Fiala, Korchak, who won his current administration as a Libertarian, showed up to a preliminary meeting between other Broome County Democrats about the possibility of cross-endorsing a candidate for district attorney.

Fiala told 12 News, that Korchak, at the meeting, took the information about the possibility of running as a Democrat in, but the meeting itself didn’t go anyplace from there. She said she did not expect Korchak to be at the meeting.

Fiala said that shortly after the meeting was held, former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan, who is a Democrat, informed her of his plans to run for Broome County District Attorney.

The chairwoman told 12 News on Tuesday that the Broome County Democratic Party was excited about Ryan’s candidacy and that the party would help him in any way that it can. On Thursday, she said it was no question that Ryan would be the party’s candidate.

Korchak announced his reelection campaign in December 2022. However, part of that announcement included his intention to run as a Republican. In 2019, Korchak lost the Republican Primary to defense attorney Paul Battisti. Korchak switched his party to Libertarian in the general election and defeated Battisti and Democrat Debra Gelson.

Korchak said it is not unusual for a sitting district attorney to run for office on multiple party lines when crossed endorsed. Citing the District Attorney’s Association of New York’s Code of Ethics, he said endorsements from different parties demonstrate public support for the nonpartisan nature of the office of the district attorney.

“I welcome the support of all parties to ensure that the Broome County District Attorney’s Office remains non-political,” Korchak said.

On Thursday, in a news release, Broome County Republican Committee Chairman Benji Federman said he called Battisti; who announced his second candidacy for DA in February, and Korchak, and asked if either of them had spoken with Broome County Democrats regarding a cross-endorsement, of which they both said they did not.

Fiala told 12 News that Broome County Democrats would prefer to not endorse a non-Democrat.

The primary election is on June 27. The general election is on Nov. 7.

