The calm...
Before another storm
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY: A few early showers. Mostly cloudy. 0-T” High 42 (36-44) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph
There will be a few early showers, but Thursday looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy Thursday night.
We’re still paying close attention to Friday and Saturday. A stronger low will develop. This will give us rain, snow and ice
Friday afternoon and into the weekend.
Some snow showers linger into Sunday.
Mostly cloudy skies Monday. Another low will give us some rain and snow showers Tuesday with lingering snow showers
Wednesday.
