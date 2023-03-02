The calm...

THURSDAY: A few early showers. Mostly cloudy. 0-T” High 42 (36-44) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

There will be a few early showers, but Thursday looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy Thursday night.

We’re still paying close attention to Friday and Saturday. A stronger low will develop. This will give us rain, snow and ice

Friday afternoon and into the weekend.

Some snow showers linger into Sunday.

Mostly cloudy skies Monday. Another low will give us some rain and snow showers Tuesday with lingering snow showers

Wednesday.

