‘Helping Celebrate Abilities’ gets state funding, formulates potential plan

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - In February, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced more than $658 million in state funding to support 127 projects that will protect and transform New York State’s health care delivery system.

When it comes to the projects, Helping Celebrate Abilities (HCA) in Johnson City received a $65,000 grant, which is the only one in Broome County.

“We wanted to apply because we had in mind that we would like to expand our counseling services for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities,” said Executive Director Lisa Kost. “We do not have the space to do that currently within our facility so that’s one of the reasons.”

At its core, HCA is a non-profit that celebrates individuals living with intellectual or developmental disabilities across their lifespan.

As Clinical Director Jessica Cornell explained, HCA operates an Article 16 Clinic overseen by Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities.

“We currently focus strongly on mental health support through our licensed social workers as well as our physical therapists and our occupational therapists,” said Cornell. “Receiving the grant funds will allow us to expand our physical location and that way we will be able to supply some of the additional health care supports that are funded through that Article 16 Clinic.”

Cornell said how it’s going to play out is yet to be determined.

“We’re waiting to find out what the parameters are from the grant itself or the funders themselves,” said Cornell. “We’re either looking to create a satellite location or restructure some of our own internal workings here in this building.”

Kost said they applied for the grant a little over a year ago and she appreciates the spotlight the healthcare delivery system is getting.

“Govenor Hochul is recognizing the need for the type of services that we’re proposing to expand with our grant money,” said Kost.

However, Kost’s hope is for the momentum to continue.

“From the research that we have available to us, about 95% of those clinics still operate at a loss because the funding doesn’t support what we’re doing,” said Kost. “So we do need more support, but we’re thankful that there is some attention to what we want to do.”

