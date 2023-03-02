Maine Endwell Central School District holds forum on fentanyl danger

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell Central School District partnered with the Chief Schools Officers of Broome-Tioga to hold a forum on fentanyl danger this evening at Maine Endwell Middle School.

The event started off with the viewing of a nationally acclaimed movie ‘dead on arrival’ which focuses on fentanyl and its deadly toll across the united states

Representatives from many different drug - physical - and mental health coalitions were present to inform the audience on statistics related to fentanyl and drug related deaths.

Maria Fabrizi, a prevention coalition coordinator at the Broome County Mental Health Department spoke at the event about fentanyl and its severity.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, which means that it is in made in a lab from chemicals. And it is 50 to 100 times stronger than what is typically prescribed.” said Maria Fabrizi.

After the showing a discussion was held between viewers and panelists about fentanyl overdoses, how to properly handle an overdose situation, and how to potentially save a life.

