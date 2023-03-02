Person hurt in early morning domestic incident in Town of Binghamton

TOWN OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Authorities are investigating a domestic dispute that left a person hurt Thursday morning.

New York State Police said troopers were called to 1720 Peckman Rd. in the Town of Binghamton around 5:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined a domestic dispute happened between two people and one of them was hurt with non-life threatening injuries, state police said. Specific details would not be confirmed by the police and no charges were announced.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.