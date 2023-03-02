Remembering David Lindsey

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In Broome County and throughout the Southern Tier, people are mourning the loss of someone they say was a staple to the community.

David Lindsey, the father of Cheri Lindsey, passed away at the age of 81 on February 28th.

Lindsey’s family members announced his passing Tuesday on his Facebook page stating after a brief battle with liver cancer, he has finally reunited with his daughter Cheri which is something he has longed for.

For 40 years Lindsey who is a retired Binghamton Police Sergeant was a community activist for the rights of victims of violent crime after his daughter, Cheri, died in 1984.

Executive Director for the Crime Victims Assistance Center Christine Battisti said, Lindsey was an inspiration to so many in the community and is thankful for all he has done.

“Almost forty years have passed, and he was still honoring his daughter still fighting for the offender to be accountable and send a message you to all, that’s the right thing to do. To not give up, and to stay connected and to keep giving back when you been hurt so deeply and that’s really truly what the Lindsey’s and Dave have done is give back to this community” said Battisti

Lindsey’s daughter Shelly Wood said he passed away surrounded by family and her father was a very caring man who was loved by many.

“I posted something on Facebook last night just letting everybody know what had happen and literally within thirty minutes he had like four hundred and seventy comments back to him and I said to my husband last night like I knew he had a lot of friends, and I knew he was an amazing person, but I didn’t realize how amazing how loved he was until I saw all his comments” said Shelly Wood

Wood said her family is thankful for everyone who has reached out and will continue to keep her father’s memory alive.

The viewing and funeral service will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, with the funeral being held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and viewing Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.