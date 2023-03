(WBNG) - The Section 4 girls’ basketball tournament continues. Check out the scores from Wednesday, March 1:

Class B:

#3 Chenango Forks - 41, #2 Chenango Valley - 35

#4 Waverly - 47, #1 Newark Valley - 53

Class C:

#7 Delhi - 30, #3 Moravia - 39

#4 Unatego - 30, #1 Union Springs - 53

