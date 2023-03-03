55th annual Binghamton St. Patrick Parade Day details

(Steven Senne | AP)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thursday, Mayor Jared Kraham was joined by members of the local Irish American community to announce details of the 55th annual Binghamton St. Patrick Day’s parade, which returns to downtown Saturday.

The mayor said this year five bagpipe bands are scheduled to march in the parade, including the Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe band, the Broome County Celtic Pipes and Drums, and the Philadelphia Police and fire Pipe band.

The mayor said police will be enforcing open container and other laws to ensure the community can enjoy the day safely. He said as one of his favorite community events, he is excited to see everyone together again to celebrate Irish heritage.

“Binghamton Parade Day is one of our community’s most beloved traditions, drawing thousands to downtown Binghamton to celebrate the start of the St. Patrick’s Day season and our area’s strong Irish roots” said Mayor Jared Kraham

He said the parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Court and Fayette Streets and proceed west through downtown to the intersection of Main and Arthur Streets.

