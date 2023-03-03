Binghamton St. Patrick’s Day festivities to include parade after-party at Seton Catholic Central

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Saturday the 55th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will take place in downtown Binghamton.

Festivities for the day will start at 11:30 a.m. with a mass at St. Mary’s Church, before the parade at 1:30 p.m.

After the parade, the community is invited to an after-party at Seton Catholic Central which starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

At Seton, there will be a variety of entertainment options for the entire family including pipe bands, dance groups and other entertainment options. Traditional Irish food will also be served. The menu includes options like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, sausage and peppers and more.

Co-chair of the Hibernian Parade Committee Tom Kelly said the after-party is the perfect way to cap off a long day of celebration.

“I really enjoy the Seton party; it’s busy and hectic,” said Kelly. “There are a lot of people and their families there and it’s a great way to end the day.”

Tickets are no longer available online but can be purchased at the door of the event on Saturday. It’s $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.