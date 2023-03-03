Broome County Office for Aging launches annual “March for Meals” campaign

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- This month, the Broome County Office for Aging is hosting its annual “March for Meals campaign.

During the campaign, select locations throughout Broome County will be collecting donations for the office’s “Meals on Wheels” campaign. The Meals on Wheels campaign delivers meals to senior citizens who may not be able to access food on their own.

Locations with donation boxes are spread out all across the county and include businesses in Kirkwood, Harpursville, Binghamton, Endwell and more.

The campaign takes place in March to celebrate the anniversary of the National Nutrition Program established in March 1972.

Coordinator of the Meals on Wheels program Rebecca Morales said this month is the time to reflect on why programs like meals for wheels are so vital to our community.

“We have a lot of members in our community that support meals on wheels through either volunteering, donations, or spreading the word about the importance of the program,” said Morales. “It’s so important locally because we are serving our neighbors our friends our relatives and helping to keep them healthy and independent.”

To see the full list of locations participating in the fundraiser you can visit the Office for Aging’s Facebook.

