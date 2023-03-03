Cats the Musical cast members visit St. James Elementary

CATS the musical in Binghamton
CATS the musical in Binghamton(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Cast members of Cats the Musical visited St. James School to host a workshop for students. This comes as the cast prepares for their last show in Binghamton.

Tayler Harris who plays Grizabella, Hank Santos who plays Rum Tum Tugger, and Taryn Smitheson who plays Rumpleteazer talked to students. Their workshop consisted of how they got into the business, and what it’s like to be touring with a Broadway show, plus, they also taught students a dance.

Santos said he remembers his first experience with CATS when he saw the show with his dad in 2006 when he was 11 years old. Ever since, he fell in love with Rum Tum Tugger but never imagined he’d actually be able to play him.

He also shared with 12 News that he loves having the opportunity to visit schools because they are at a crucial age where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their life.

