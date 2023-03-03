Congressman Molinaro and others want answers from the EPA following Ohio train derailment

(WBNG) - The train derailment in Ohio’s East Palestine area has garnered national attention.

Now roughly a month later, Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro for NY-19 has called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in an effort to get answers on the tragedy.

“It was shocking to see. I mean, certainly, the imagery was shocking,” said Molinaro. “But then the response is something that, you know, we won’t soon forget.”

Molinaro said as soon as the derailment occurred and everything started to unfold, many members of Congress across the country on both sides of the aisle had immediate questions.

In his words, Molinaro mentioned historically, transparency in the rail industry and from the federal government can be a challenge.

“Just the initial reaction is let’s be transparent, let’s demand immediate response,” said Molinaro. “Let’s ensure that both Norfolk and the EPA and local resources are brought to bear to protect the welfare, life, and health of residents.”

A topic of concern for some is the Ohio River Basin, which does creep into New York.

Beyond the initial disaster zone, the congressman also reached out to the EPA to learn about mitigation strategies.

“What are we doing over time to monitor and to diminish the regional impact that we know is happening? We know that this is having an impact on the welfare, health, and safety of citizens all across the region,” said Molinaro. “We need to be sure that the EPA and state and local resources are available.”

The congressman said his past as an emergency manager and then experience as a volunteer firefighter helped him to formulate some questions.

“How did the decision-making occur? When is the last time we reviewed the process and procedure that led them to the controlled burn as an option? What support was brought in from state and federal resources to assist local emergency responders?”

Then some long-term questions were sent to the EPA.

“What capacity do we have to monitor air quality and water quality? Are we monitoring air and water quality?... What tools and resources are available to emergency responders to assist?”

To help New York for the future, Molinaro said he’ll work with local officials throughout the rail corridors to identify any areas of concern.

As a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and one of many to seek answers, the congressman said they’re going to hold hearings on this to demand accountability and the hope will be to have a corrected action moving forward.

Right now, the congressman said the EPA is crafting its response.

