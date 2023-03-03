Experts warn tick season is coming up

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Spring is right around the corner, and with that also comes the reemergence of ticks.

Broome County Department of Health Senior Public Health Sanitarian Victoria Perkins said that ticks become active anytime the temperature gets above freezing, which leads to an increase during the spring.

Perkins said that ticks enjoy high grass, as well as leaf litter, which means they enjoy dead leaves, which are prominent during the spring clean-up.

She said that when you go outside during the spring months, and even into the summer months, you must take steps to protect yourself.

“Wear long sleeves and long pants,” Perkins said. “And you want to tuck those long pants into your socks and then tuck your shirt into your pants, just to limit the access areas for those ticks.”

If you do happen to get a tick on your body, Perkins said that you should only use tweezers to remove the tick.

“Take the tweezers, grab the tick as close to the skin as possible by their head, and pull up,” she said. “So don’t twist it, don’t pinch it, don’t put the Vaseline on it. You want to pull it straight up, and then you want to disinfect the area afterward and then keep your eyes on it for any symptoms.”

Deer ticks are the most common tick found in the area. They are also the tick that carries Lyme’s Disease. Perkins said the last time the state came down, nearly 50% of the ticks tested carried the disease.

Perkins said that some signs of Lyme’s include a bullseye rash at the spot of the bite, fatigue, headaches and joint pain. Perkins said these symptoms develop between three to 30 days after the bite.

The Health Department does have tick removal kits available at their office, which is located at 225 Front St. in downtown Binghamton.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.