Kaety L’Amoreaux - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - In big games it can be tough to hear your coach. loud student sections and packed gyms make communication from the sideline to the court impossible without a timeout.

With section finals coming up this weekend, local teams are going to need an answer.

For the Maine-Endwell girls squad, senior guard Kaety L’Amoreaux is that solution.

“Her just knowing the game so well just puts you in such a better position by being her teammate because she makes you just be the best you can be. She’s just a second coach pretty much,” said Maine-Endwell senior guard Anna Fellows.

“I’ve said to my teammates if you see someone doing something wrong, you got to let them know. Because if you just let them do the wrong thing it’s never going to help anyone. So we’re really big on telling each other what we’re doing wrong and how to fix it,” added L’Amoreaux.

Kaety isn’t just vocal, she also leads by example as the teams primary ballhandler and scorer.

“How do you defend that? So yeah you got to watch the drive, you got to watch the speed, you got to watch the shot. How do you defend that? I’m glad she’s my player,” said Maine-Endwell head coach Brianna Thompson.

Kaety leads the Spartans in rebounds, assists and steals, impacting the game in every way possible.

“Then when you do stop her, she’s hitting the open guy in the corner or she’s assisting with behind the back passes, or she gets the steal and throws it up to the girl running long. So you think you have her stopped but then you have to stop her another way,” explained Thompson.

Now, Kaety is trying to lead Maine-Endwell to back-to-back Section 4 championships as they take on Union-Endicott this Sunday at The Arena.

Having that experience at this stage, has the Spartans optimistic heading into this weekend.

“It’s just definitely a lot more calming knowing I’m a senior I’ve been there before. But it’s just been a confidence boost to me and my teammates who have been there before,” said L’Amoreaux.

Because ending her career with a section title and a run into the state tournament is exactly what Kaety has in mind.

“That would be the dream. I couldn’t imagine anything better than that. That run would mean the world to me,” explained L’Amoreaux.

With the team following her lead, Kaety is in position to make that dream happen.

