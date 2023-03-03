Man convicted for vioating protection order

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In Broome County Court Friday, Benjamin P. Forestier pleaded guilty to felony aggravated family offense, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The office said Forestier admitted that he intentionally violated a court order of protection that prohibited him from having contact with a 32-year-old woman on July 26, 2022. Forestier sent harassing text messages to the victim.

Forestier had previously been convicted of criminal mischief in the fourth degree for intentionally damaging property that belonged to the same victim in 2021.

The office also noted that Forestier has a felony conviction for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree from 2009.

He will be sentenced to one and a half to three years in New York State prison when he is sentenced. A date for sentencing has not been announced.

“Broome County District Attorney Office continues to support and protect the victims of domestic violence,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “When the Court issues an Order prohibiting contact with a victim, and a defendant intentionally violates that Order, the law will be enforced.”

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

