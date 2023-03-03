Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 21-28

Friday: 100% chance of PM snow, rain and wintry mix. Travel may be impacted later in the day. High: 37-41

Friday Night: Wintry mix, rain and snow overnight. Icy travel possible. Low: 28-32

Forecast Discussion:

No weather issues are expected tonight with lows in the 30s. A messy storm arrives Friday afternoon.

This one will bring some wet snow on the front side then as the storm moves northward a transition begins. Expect snow to become mixed with and change to sleet or freezing rain then possibly even just rain. The higher snowfall totals are expected well northeast of Binghamton. Overall, relatively minor snowfall accumulations are forecast for most of the area. The issue will be the water content of the snow; it will be a wet, slushy composition. This makes removal by shoveling more difficult. There could be some sleet accumulation, too. The potential for a tenth to half inch of sleet appears in areas that see sleet dominate. Freezing rain accretion is not expected to be more than a glaze.

Saturday brings some occasional, scattered rain or snow showers with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday looks quiet, as does Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week there may be some snow showers around.

