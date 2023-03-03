Messy weather overnight

Tonight: Snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain and freezing drizzle. Winds could gust 30-35mph. Low: 29-33

Saturday: Chance of some leftover early morning wintry mix changing to snow showers. 60% chance of scattered snow showers. Breezy at times. High: 34-38

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23-27

Forecast Discussion:

This storm will be a mess. Expect snow to become mixed with and change to sleet or freezing rain then possibly even just rain and freezing drizzle. The higher snowfall totals are expected well northeast of Binghamton. Overall, relatively minor snowfall accumulations are forecast for most of the area. The issue will be the water content of the snow; it will be a wet, slushy composition. This makes removal by shoveling more difficult. There could be some sleet accumulation, too. The potential for a quarter inch to perhaps as much as 1 inch of sleet exists. This would be a very rare occurrence! The chances of it happening are small, but not zero.

Freezing rain/drizzle accretion is not expected to be more than a glaze, if any at all.

Saturday brings some occasional, scattered rain or snow showers with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday looks quiet, as does Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week there may be some snow showers around. The rest of next week looks quite and chilly.

